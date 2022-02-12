100,000 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Acquired by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 135.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 36,476 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 110.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.