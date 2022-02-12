119,575 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in SVF Investment by 2.7% in the second quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 728,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the second quarter worth $2,259,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the third quarter worth $1,307,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in SVF Investment by 9.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 55,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SVF Investment by 13.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

OTCMKTS SVFAU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.