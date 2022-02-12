12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the January 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RETC opened at $0.00 on Friday. 12 ReTech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale or fashion products. The firm offers its products through its channels including online, wholesale to retailers, and in its own store. It focuses on 12 technology suite devices, and operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

