12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the January 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RETC opened at $0.00 on Friday. 12 ReTech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About 12 ReTech
