1,378 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.07.

Shares of ILMN opened at $330.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

