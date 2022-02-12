$138.04 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report $138.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.84 million. CRA International reported sales of $137.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $569.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $568.00 million to $570.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $588.20 million, with estimates ranging from $583.85 million to $596.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

Shares of CRA International stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $669.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

In other news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $761,581.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CRA International by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CRA International by 64,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

