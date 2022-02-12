$146.03 Million in Sales Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to announce sales of $146.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.80 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $88.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $517.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.20 million to $527.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $699.77 million, with estimates ranging from $674.30 million to $749.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after buying an additional 2,280,176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after buying an additional 1,062,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after buying an additional 863,024 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,581,000 after buying an additional 837,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 938.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,437,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.19. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

