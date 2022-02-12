$15.52 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post sales of $15.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $15.63 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $14.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $81.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.21 billion to $82.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $84.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.45 billion to $86.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.79. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.