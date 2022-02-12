$156.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post sales of $156.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $162.50 million. Marcus posted sales of $36.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 325.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $445.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.20 million to $451.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $685.49 million, with estimates ranging from $666.90 million to $704.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marcus.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCS stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 275,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,805. The stock has a market cap of $586.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.76. Marcus has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

