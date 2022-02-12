157 Shares in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Acquired by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 87.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atrion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atrion by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Atrion during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Atrion by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATRI traded down $5.62 on Friday, hitting $653.38. 2,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $579.96 and a 52 week high of $805.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $665.55 and a 200-day moving average of $689.02.

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

