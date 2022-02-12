$18.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce sales of $18.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.13 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $19.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.51 billion to $74.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $73.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.97 billion to $78.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 40.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3,283.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,817,000 after buying an additional 75,521 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,215,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,405,303. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

