1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stake Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,586,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $32,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after buying an additional 1,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Oak Management Corp grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,927,000 after buying an additional 11,745,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,923,000 after buying an additional 611,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after buying an additional 287,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,853,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after buying an additional 364,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONEM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $11.42 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

