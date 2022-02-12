1World Price Down 0.8% This Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. 1World has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $5,419.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00038020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00104638 BTC.

1World Profile

1WO is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars.

