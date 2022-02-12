$2.39 EPS Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.74. American Express reported earnings of $2.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.44.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.81. 4,834,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,481. The stock has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a twelve month low of $126.07 and a twelve month high of $198.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,467 shares of company stock valued at $85,217,026. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,931,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,638,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

