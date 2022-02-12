$2.48 EPS Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce earnings per share of $2.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. Five Below posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $168.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 102.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 205,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 3.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 206,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at $8,311,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

