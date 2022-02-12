$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $2.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $12.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 652,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $7,480,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

