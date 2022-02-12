$207.54 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to post sales of $207.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.44 million and the lowest is $202.65 million. EZCORP posted sales of $184.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $836.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.87 million to $844.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $904.58 million, with estimates ranging from $896.48 million to $912.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.36. 227,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,731. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 396.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 385,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,575,000 after purchasing an additional 199,277 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 878,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

