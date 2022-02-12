$22.65 Million in Sales Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report sales of $22.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $22.70 million. First Bank reported sales of $22.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $91.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $91.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $95.85 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $97.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,507,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 1,402.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 78,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 58,576 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bank has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

