2,260 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average of $101.19. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

