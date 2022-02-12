$25.19 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to announce sales of $25.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. ReneSola posted sales of $16.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $82.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $83.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $120.13 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $151.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 787,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,909. The company has a market capitalization of $390.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. ReneSola has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $23.81.

ReneSola announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth $106,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

