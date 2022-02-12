281,630 Shares in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Acquired by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 281,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 849.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 273,732 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JELD opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

