$3.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.48 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. FOX posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,216 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,205,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,691,000 after buying an additional 471,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,686,000 after purchasing an additional 130,761 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,025,000 after purchasing an additional 567,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

