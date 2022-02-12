$3.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.48 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. FOX posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $43.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. FOX has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

