3,117 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 109.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $80.35 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

