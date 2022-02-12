$330.55 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to announce sales of $330.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $175.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $990.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TALO. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,654,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 362,653 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 52,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.