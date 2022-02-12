$34.70 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post $34.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. Evolus reported sales of $20.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $99.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.70 million to $99.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $148.09 million, with estimates ranging from $145.94 million to $150.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolus.

Several brokerages have commented on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 646,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 704.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 526,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after buying an additional 446,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 496,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 415,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolus stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 730,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.27. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.38.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

