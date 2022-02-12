$34.70 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post $34.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. Evolus reported sales of $20.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $99.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.70 million to $99.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $148.09 million, with estimates ranging from $145.94 million to $150.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolus.
Several brokerages have commented on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.
Shares of Evolus stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 730,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.27. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.38.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
