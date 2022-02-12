38,640 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 6,399,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

