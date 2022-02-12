3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of DDD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. 1,166,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,271. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,189 shares of company stock worth $636,769 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

