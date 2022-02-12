3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $187.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.57.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

3M stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.54. 3,632,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,947. 3M has a 52-week low of $158.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

