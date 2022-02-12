$4.13 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce sales of $4.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $16.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.04 billion to $16.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of DXC opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at about $47,968,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $34,043,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

