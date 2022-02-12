$430.06 Million in Sales Expected for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) to post sales of $430.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HUYA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.20 million and the lowest is $428.91 million. HUYA posted sales of $458.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HUYA.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 1,547.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 411,793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter worth $312,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.86. 2,190,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,091. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. HUYA has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

