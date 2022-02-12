46,366 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,539,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,712,000 after purchasing an additional 809,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 809,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 265,628 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

MUFG opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.