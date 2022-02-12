$479.96 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report $479.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $470.60 million to $485.24 million. PTC posted sales of $461.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,364 shares of company stock worth $4,601,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in PTC by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,214,000 after purchasing an additional 568,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in PTC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,728,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.15. The company had a trading volume of 495,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,202. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.56. PTC has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

