5,246 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,246 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.95.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

