$535.32 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to report sales of $535.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.88 million and the lowest is $523.75 million. Air Lease posted sales of $489.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Air Lease stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. Air Lease has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

