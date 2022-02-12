$54.78 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to report sales of $54.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $62.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $155.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $163.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $316.23 million, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $336.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zai Lab.
Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million.
Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,480. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.92.
In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 236,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after acquiring an additional 89,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
Zai Lab Company Profile
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
