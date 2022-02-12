61,300 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 61,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $102.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

