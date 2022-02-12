65,438 Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 129.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $443,000. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 252,020 shares of company stock worth $11,093,227. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

