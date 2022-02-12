$8.89 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report sales of $8.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.18 billion and the lowest is $8.66 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $36.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.88 billion to $38.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $37.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.23 billion to $39.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.54. 3,632,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.41 and its 200 day moving average is $181.29. 3M has a 52 week low of $158.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

