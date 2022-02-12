8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.05 Million

Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce $177.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.35 million to $182.47 million. 8X8 posted sales of $144.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $634.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,070.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after buying an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 385,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 29,285 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in 8X8 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. 1,198,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,284. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.03. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

