A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $367,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $41,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,174 shares of company stock worth $11,436,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in A10 Networks by 1,100.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 290,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in A10 Networks by 57.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in A10 Networks by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.