Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of FAX opened at $3.64 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.57.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.