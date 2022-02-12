Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Receives GBX 286.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 286.50 ($3.87).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABDN shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £163,100 ($220,554.43). Also, insider Hannah Grove acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £75,900 ($102,636.92).

ABDN stock opened at GBX 246 ($3.33) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 240.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. Abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 226.10 ($3.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 300.40 ($4.06). The firm has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.74.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

