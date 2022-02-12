Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA) Short Interest Up 554.2% in January

Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 554.2% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPA opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84. Abri SPAC I has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,914,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Abri SPAC I during the third quarter worth $4,428,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I in the third quarter worth $3,423,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,066,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abri SPAC I Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Abri SPAC I Inc is based in NEW YORK.

