ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACAD. Citigroup upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $52.12.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 61,899 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

