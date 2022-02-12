ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,829 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $773.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

