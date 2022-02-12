Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition (NYSE:ACRO.U) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO.U) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 4,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.