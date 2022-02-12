AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

ATY opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AcuityAds by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AcuityAds by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

