Adam K. Peterson Buys 11,213 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $127,267.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NICK opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.