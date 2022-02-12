Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.58.

ADAP stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $477.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.03. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $7.17.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.