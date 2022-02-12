Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell purchased 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $100,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $199,871. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $23.76 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -339.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

